Mon 9 AM | Les AuCoin On His Life In Oregon Politics

Les AuCoin spent 18 years representing Northwest Oregon in the U.S. House, at a time when issues like the spotted owl and forest management were looming large.

He ran for the Senate in 1992, lost to Bob Packwood, then watched as a sexual misconduct scandal swept Packwood from office three years later. AuCoin had to let the painful loss go, a practice he used on other disappointments in life.

AuCoin gives many details of his journey in the book Catch and Release: An Oregon Life in Politics.

