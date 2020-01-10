Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Les AuCoin On His Life In Oregon Politics

By 16 minutes ago
  • Les AuCoin in 1986.
    Les AuCoin in 1986.
    Wikipedia

Les AuCoin spent 18 years representing Northwest Oregon in the U.S. House, at a time when issues like the spotted owl and forest management were looming large. 

He ran for the Senate in 1992, lost to Bob Packwood, then watched as a sexual misconduct scandal swept Packwood from office three years later.  AuCoin had to let the painful loss go, a practice he used on other disappointments in life. 

AuCoin gives many details of his journey in the book Catch and Release: An Oregon Life in Politics

We get an in-studio visit from the former legislator and broadcaster (he even hosted The Exchange a few times in the past).  
 

Tags: 
politics
history

Related Content

Greg Walden Won't Seek Re-election

By Nov 5, 2019
Representative Greg Walden
Kevin Hume / Herald and News

Republican Greg Walden has repesented Oregon's 2nd Congressional Distrct in the US House of Representatives since 1999. His seat has been considered one of the safest in Congress.

A week ago, Walden announced he would not run again in 2020. This surprise announcement has many observers of Oregon politics scratching their heads.

Exemplar: Norma Paulus Remembered

By Jan 1, 2020
Wikimedia

Norma Paulus left the planet in 2019.  She was Oregon's first woman secretary of state, first woman major party candidate for governor, and later Superintendent of Public Instruction.  Paulus did not take no for an answer, at a time in history when many men in positions of power said "no" to her.

Before her health declined, Paulus and a pair of co-authors joined forces to tell her story, in The Only Woman In the Room: The Norma Paulus Story.