Mon 9 AM | Keeping Your Aging Brain In Good Shape

When we talk about developing brains, we usually mean for little kids. The first three years are critical to the shaping of the mind and person, we're told.

But add 60 years to that kid, and there's still development going on. The post-60 brain has needs just like the young one does, in order to stay supple and meet the challenges of aging.

Daniel J. Levitin, psychologist, professor, author and more, explains in the book Successful Aging: A Neuroscientist Explores the Power and Potential of Our Lives.

Dr. Levitin pays another house call to The Exchange; he's made previous visits to talk about lies and brain organization, the topics of previous books.