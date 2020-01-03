Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Keeping Your Aging Brain In Good Shape

  • geralt/Pixabay

When we talk about developing brains, we usually mean for little kids.  The first three years are critical to the shaping of the mind and person, we're told. 

But add 60 years to that kid, and there's still development going on.  The post-60 brain has needs just like the young one does, in order to stay supple and meet the challenges of aging. 

Daniel J. Levitin, psychologist, professor, author and more, explains in the book Successful Aging: A Neuroscientist Explores the Power and Potential of Our Lives

Dr. Levitin pays another house call to The Exchange; he's made previous visits to talk about lies and brain organization, the topics of previous books. 

neuroscience

Exchange Exemplar: Lies And Liars And Understanding Them

By Jul 11, 2019
EncMstr, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2091500

"Abraham Lincoln attacked the South." 

"I can't do it tonight, I have to wash my hair." 

"The dog broke it, Mommy."  Each one a lie, but obviously lies of somewhat different degrees. 

Neuroscientist Daniel Levitin takes up the human capacity to wander from the truth, and gives some pointers on staying in a truth-based world, in the book A Field Guide to Lies: Critical Thinking in the Information Age

How Using Digital Devices Changes Our Analog Brains

By Oct 29, 2019
Veex/Pixabay

Which kind of digital device are you using to read this?  And how much time do you spend on that device in a given day? 

The answer is roughly ten hours a day for most Americans over the age of 14, and the exposure is changing us.  doreen dodgen-magee (no caps, her choice) examines how, in the book Deviced!  Balancing Life and Technology in a Digital World. 

Where Generalists Have An Edge On Specialists

By Jul 15, 2019
jolimaison/Pixabay

If you want to get good at something, decide on what that field of interest is, and dig in.  Only through specialization can you get really good, the thinking goes. 

David Epstein begs to differ, and does at length, in the book Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World.  Dabbling in a lot of interests instead of staying in a silo pays dividends, he points out. 