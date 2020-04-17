Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Journalist Covers Ground Zero In The Opioid Epidemic

By 3 minutes ago
  • Wikimedia

The numbers in the opioid epidemic stagger the mind.  And not just the people who have died, running something like 130 a day in the United States. 

The sheer tsunami of prescriptions also defies comprehension, like the pharmacy in Kermit, West Virginia that distributed 12 million opioid pain pills in three years--in a town of 382 people.  Finding out why won a Pulitzer Prize for journalist Eric Eyre. 

He recounts his newspaper work in longer form in the book Death in Mud Lick: A Coal Country Fight Against the Drug Companies that Delivered the Opioid Epidemic

The author visits with details of his work, and an update on how COVID-19 complicates the recovery process for people addicted to opioids.  
 

Tags: 
opioids

Related Content

Health Authority Approves Opioid Reduction Guidelines But Worries Remain For Chronic Pain Patients

By Oct 29, 2019
Image of weekly medicine organizer.
Laurynas Mereckas via Unsplash images

The Oregon Health Authority has approved new guidelines for lowering opioid use for people with long-term health conditions which could include chronic back pain or arthritis. The guidelines, which received unanimous approval from OHA task force members, have drawn concern from patients in the state who use opioids to treat chronic pain conditions.

Max's Mission Stays The Course On Naloxone Giveaways

By Sep 16, 2019
James Heilman, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=52872570

The death of son Max to a heroin overdose spurred Julia and David Pinsky to action.  They created the nonprofit Max's Mission, dedicated to handing out Naloxone doses so that the overdose-reversing drug would be available in a hurry. 

The Pinskys recently received an award recognizing programs around Oregon that target drug addiction. 

The Origins Of Fentanyl

By Sep 16, 2019
Alabama Public Radio

Fentanyl can be a confusing drug.  Not only is its name often mispronounced (it's "fentan-ill"), but it's just hard to conceive of a drug so strong that a little bit can kill. 

And it does; fentanyl figured in the deaths of Tom Petty and Prince, and kills thousands of lesser-known people every year. 

Why IS there a drug roughly 50 times stronger than morphine and heroin?  These are among the questions researched by Ben Westhoff in the book Fentanyl, Inc.: How Rogue Chemists Are Creating the Deadliest Wave of the Opioid Epidemic.  The research included visiting a fentanyl lab in China. 