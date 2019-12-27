Mon 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Jonathan Lethem

No word on whether Jonathan Lethem was among the first people in line for the latest Star Wars movie. But he was a big fan of the first one (first one made, that is), seeing the 1977 classic 21 times.

It was part of his escape into fictional characters, a process he continues in his own novels, like Motherless Brooklyn and Dissident Gardens.

Lethem visited a few years back to talk about More Alive and Less Lonely, his writing that muses on the workings of the minds of other writers.

We replay the interview here.

