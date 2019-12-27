Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Jonathan Lethem

By 20 minutes ago
  • It's a New York Mets reference.
    It's a New York Mets reference.
    David Shankbone, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17273079

No word on whether Jonathan Lethem was among the first people in line for the latest Star Wars movie.  But he was a big fan of the first one (first one made, that is), seeing the 1977 classic 21 times. 

It was part of his escape into fictional characters, a process he continues in his own novels, like Motherless Brooklyn and Dissident Gardens

Lethem visited a few years back to talk about More Alive and Less Lonely, his writing that muses on the workings of the minds of other writers. 

We replay the interview here.  
 

Tags: 
literature

Related Content

The Impending Death Of Books. Or Not.

By Sep 6, 2019
EliFrancis/Pixabay

Don't you miss the days when you had time to curl up with a good book, and read it from cover to cover?  Wait, did you ever really have such a time? 

Leah Price, English professor and book historian, asks that question and more in a book of her own that analyzes reading habits.  She's not sure a golden age of reading ever existed. 

Price makes the case in What We Talk About When We Talk About Books: The History and Future of Reading