The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Coronavirus, Health, And Rogue Valley Schools

By 2 hours ago
Life has changed, then changed again, due to the coronavirus.  Schools around Oregon got a lengthened spring break in order to keep students apart; then the governor tacked on four more weeks, leaving schools out until the end of April.  So far. 

Health and school officials are getting many questions, only some of which they are able to answer.  Educators are scrambling to come up with ways to teach students remotely, and have them keep up with the work. 

Southern Oregon University and Rogue Community College plan ONLY remote instruction in the spring quarter.  SOU provost Sue Walsh visits, along with Clayton Austin, director of SOU's Center for Advancement of Teaching and Learning. 

RCC, Medford School District and Ashland Schools reps also get in on the discussion. 

We explore options for keeping students learning while keeping them apart.  

 

coronavirus
education

