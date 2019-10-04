Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Calmness On Campus (Or Not): "The Tyranny Of Virtue"

You can champion the cause of tolerance and acceptance, but can you go overboard?  Can you so insist on the exercise of some people's rights that you trample the rights of others?  This is a question asked for years now on college campuses. 

Robert Boyers, himself a distinguished academic and self-described left-liberal, decries what he sees as the growing illiberal and intolerant climate created by identity politics on college campuses.  He takes on the issue in a series of essays, bundled together as The Tyranny of Virtue: Identity, the Academy and the Hunt for Political Heresies

Robert Boyers joins us for a conversation. 

free speech

