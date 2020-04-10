Mon 8:30 | UO Center Begins Project On Emergency Responses

The Center for Translational Neuroscience at the University of Oregon is focused on promoting resilience in human beings, helping them overcome adverse experiences early in life.

Children around the world may be having such experiences at the moment, wondering why so many things have changed and adults are home more often. CTN just started a project to study responses to emergency situations, and the Covid-19 outbreak is certainly one of those.

Phillip Fisher, CTN director, visits with details.

This is a new edition of our joint project with UO, Curious: Research Meets Radio.

