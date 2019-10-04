Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | The Squeaky Wheel: Cars Run Up The Miles

By 2 minutes ago
  • Andrew Nixon / Capital Public Radio

It wasn't so long ago that a car reaching 100,000 miles traveled was a big deal.  Back then, odometers generally didn't even count above 99,999.  Now they do, and the vehicles that contain them survive and even thrive in middle age. 

But... but they still break down, and Zach Edwards and his staff of technicians at Ashland Automotive work to find out why.  Zach visits once a month in a segment we call The Squeaky Wheel, taking questions on vehicle care and repair. 

Call 800-838-3760 with your car questions, or send them to JX@jeffnet.org

No results are assured, but we have an interesting chat.
 

Tags: 
Squeaky Wheel

Related Content

The Squeaky Wheel: What's Your Car Care Issue?

By Sep 4, 2019
jaygeorge/Pixabay

Ah, the open road.  The weather's good, the highway is clear, the wind is in our hair... and what's that sound? 

Motor vehicles may be more reliable generally than a generation ago, but parts still wear out and vehicles stop working correctly.  Zach Edwards and his team at Ashland Automotive make a living correcting things that go wrong under our hoods. 

Zach visits once a month for a segment we call The Squeaky Wheel, to take your questions on car care and feeding, and otherwise talk shop.  Join in by phone at 800-838-3760 or by email at JX@jeffnet.org. 