Mon 8:30 | The Squeaky Wheel: Cars Run Up The Miles

It wasn't so long ago that a car reaching 100,000 miles traveled was a big deal. Back then, odometers generally didn't even count above 99,999. Now they do, and the vehicles that contain them survive and even thrive in middle age.

But... but they still break down, and Zach Edwards and his staff of technicians at Ashland Automotive work to find out why. Zach visits once a month in a segment we call The Squeaky Wheel, taking questions on vehicle care and repair.

Call 800-838-3760 with your car questions, or send them to JX@jeffnet.org.

No results are assured, but we have an interesting chat.

