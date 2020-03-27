Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | Southern Oregon Doctor On When Restrictions Might Lift

By 9 minutes ago
  • geralt/Pixabay

We may not like it, but now we're used to daily life changing, as we try to avoid huge numbers of people getting sick from the new coronavirus. 

Getting started was one thing; now how does the lockdown end?  President Trump and other political figures have been chafing at the damage to the economy, but health workers warn of a higher disease and death toll if social distancing ends prematurely. 

Dr. Ralph Eccles is an endocrinologist and former administrator at Oregon Health & Science University. 

He has some thoughts on the signs that we can begin to return to normal life, and he shares those here.  
 

Tags: 
coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Californians, It’s Time To Rethink Your Hiking And Beach Plans, Say Officials

By Ezra David Romero & Nicole Nixon / CapRadio 15 hours ago
Andrew Nixon / CapRadio

Guidelines for social distancing don’t equal going out on hikes with your friends, only people in your immediate household, say federal, state and local agency officials. But guidelines also recommend not traveling long distances for outdoor activity.