Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | Snowbanks, Jump Starts, And More: The Squeaky Wheel

By 1 minute ago
  • al-grishin/Pixabay

It hasn't been too tough so far, but winter can be hard on cars and their owners.  Getting them to start on cold mornings and shoving them out of snowbanks can be hard on both vehicles and operators. 

We have some questions about good procedures for Zach Edwards, the owner of Ashland Automotive, and our regular guest in The Squeaky Wheel. 

What questions or stories do you have to share on driving in winter (or any other season, for that matter)? 

Join the conversation at 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org

Tags: 
Squeaky Wheel

Related Content

December Tune-Up: The Squeaky Wheel

By Nov 29, 2019
Geoffrey Riley/JPR

Once upon a time, car odometers only had five digits to the left of the decimal.  So reaching 100,000 miles was an occasion... because the odometer would roll back to zero. 

Odometer design changes and improvements in vehicle quality mean more drivers see their mileage go well over 100,000. 

Not always smoothly.  When a car or truck starts acting up, Zach Edwards and his people go to work.  Zach owns Ashland Automotive and visits once a month to talk vehicles and repairs in The Squeaky Wheel. 

What's bugging your car?  Call 800-838-3760 or email JX@jeffnet.org to tell your vehicle story. 