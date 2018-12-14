Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | The Ground Floor: Paint Directly From The Earth

By & & Cynthia Scherr 1 hour ago
  • naturalearthpaint.com

We want to encourage kids to be creative, but yikes, that is a big paint stain on the floor!  Although... that's not an issue if the paint is a certain kind, as in the kind made by Ashland-based Natural Earth Paint

The company's products are for kids, from the environment, and good for the environment.  And they clean up pretty well, too. 

We learn more about the company and its creation from founder Leah Fanning, in this month's edition of our business segment, The Ground Floor. 

Leah visits the studio.   
 

The Ground Floor

