Mon 8:30 | The Ground Floor: Paint Directly From The Earth

We want to encourage kids to be creative, but yikes, that is a big paint stain on the floor! Although... that's not an issue if the paint is a certain kind, as in the kind made by Ashland-based Natural Earth Paint.

The company's products are for kids, from the environment, and good for the environment. And they clean up pretty well, too.

We learn more about the company and its creation from founder Leah Fanning, in this month's edition of our business segment, The Ground Floor.

Leah visits the studio.

