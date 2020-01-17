Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | The Ground Floor: Bracing With Bio Skin

By 8 minutes ago
  • bioskin.com

The injury is not bad enough to keep you from exercising, but you need a brace, and the brace feels clunky. 

Enter Bio Skin.  It's the name of a Rogue Valley company and the component of most of its products, braces to support parts of the body that need some support. 

Dean Cropper is the founder of the company, and our guest in this month's edition of The Ground Floor, our business/entrepreneur segment. 

He discusses the idea that led to the company, which has recently grown to include a retail space in Medford.  
 

Tags: 
The Ground Floor

Related Content

The Ground Floor: Big Fans For Cooler Nights

By Dec 13, 2019
airscapefans.com

Air conditioning is great to have on those hot summer days, but it can sure drive up your energy bill.  We live in a place where temperatures tend to drop sharply at night, so why not take advantage of the cooling trend? 

That is precisely the idea behind AirScape Fans, based in Southern Oregon.  The company makes whole-house fans that expel the hot air of the day and take in the cooler air of the night. 

AirScape is the focus of this month's The Ground Floor, our business/entrepreneur segment. 