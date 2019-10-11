Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | Curious: UO Ethnic Studies Follow Hurricane Maria

By 4 minutes ago
  • Cars crushed in the storm.
    Cars crushed in the storm.
    Lupe Partida/Bareerah Zafar, UO Ethnic Studies students

Hurricane Maria's devastation of Puerto Rico was hard to watch from afar.  Especially for people with a connection to the region, like Alaí Reyes-Santos, an assistant professor of ethnic studies at the University of Oregon and Puerto Rico native. 

She wanted to help out her homeland, but also so an opportunity to help her students understand the uneven distribution of economics and justice across ethnic groups.  So students studied the situation in Eugene, and a group of them traveled to Puerto Rico to bring relief supplies. 

The UO Puerto Rico Project is the focus of this month's edition of Curious: Research Meets Radio. 

Alaí Reyes-Santos is our guest.

 

Tags: 
justice

Related Content

Two Years After Hurricane Maria, Blue Tarps Are Symbol Of Island's Slow Recovery

By Adrian Florido Sep 20, 2019

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Yurok Tribal Court Featured In PBS Documentary

By , & Oct 4, 2017
Yurok Tribe

We're often warned not to take the law into our own hands.  But it seemed appropriate to many Native American tribes to establish legal systems more tailored to tribal culture. 

The Yurok Tribal Court is one example of these efforts, several of which will are featured in a PBS documentary

Judge Abby Abinanti is the chief judge of the Yurok court. 

Restorative Justice Practitioners Compare Notes

By , & May 1, 2018
Brian Turner via Flickr

Our society oscillates in our approach to criminal justice, between punishment and rehabilitation. 

The concept of "restorative justice" takes rehabilitation a step further.  It involves healing the harm done by crime, when possible, and re-integrating offenders into society, sometimes with face-to-face meetings between people on both ends of a criminal act. 

The Resolve Center for Dispute Resolution and Restorative Justice in Medford (formerly Mediation Works) organized the upcoming Northwest Justice Forum.  Restorative justice is central to the mission of the forum. 