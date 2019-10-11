Mon 8:30 | Curious: UO Ethnic Studies Follow Hurricane Maria

Hurricane Maria's devastation of Puerto Rico was hard to watch from afar. Especially for people with a connection to the region, like Alaí Reyes-Santos, an assistant professor of ethnic studies at the University of Oregon and Puerto Rico native.

She wanted to help out her homeland, but also so an opportunity to help her students understand the uneven distribution of economics and justice across ethnic groups. So students studied the situation in Eugene, and a group of them traveled to Puerto Rico to bring relief supplies.

The UO Puerto Rico Project is the focus of this month's edition of Curious: Research Meets Radio.

Alaí Reyes-Santos is our guest.