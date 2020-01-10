Mon 8:30 | Curious: The Science of Communicating Science

Chocolate or vanilla? How about chocolate or vanilla or strawberry? Decisions can perplex us, especially when the number of choices increases.

Ellen Peters at the University of Oregon knows this well... she is an expert in decision-making and in the science of communicating science. That's not a typo, there's a science in delivering information about science.

And Peters, who heads the Center for Science Communication Research at UO, joins us to lay out the basics.

She is our guest in this month's edition of Curious: Research Meets Radio, our monthly research visit with UO faculty.

