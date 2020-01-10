Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | Curious: The Science of Communicating Science

By 4 minutes ago
  • SchoolPRPro/Pixabay

Chocolate or vanilla?  How about chocolate or vanilla or strawberry?  Decisions can perplex us, especially when the number of choices increases. 

Ellen Peters at the University of Oregon knows this well... she is an expert in decision-making and in the science of communicating science.  That's not a typo, there's a science in delivering information about science. 

And Peters, who heads the Center for Science Communication Research at UO, joins us to lay out the basics. 

She is our guest in this month's edition of Curious: Research Meets Radio, our monthly research visit with UO faculty. 
 

Tags: 
science

Related Content

The Real News On Fakes

By Dec 13, 2019
Derek Harper, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9302446

It can take your breath away, looking at a painting by a renaissance master.  Would the inhalation be a little less sharp if you knew the painting was a forgery?  A good forgery? 

Historian Lydia Pyne forces us to consider such questions in her book Genuine Fakes: How Phony Things Teach Us About Real Stuff.  She provides examples from laboratory-made diamonds to jelly beans with bacon flavor. 

Do we appreciate the synthetic as much as the authentic? 

Genes And Germs And Forces That Shape You

By Aug 9, 2019
Pixabay

"That's just me, that's who I am."  Ever say that?  Some of us are completely sure of who we are, some of us search all of our lives for a good answer to "why am I like this?" 

Scientist and author Bill Sullivan can help answer that question.  But it's a long-ish answer that includes things like DNA, environment, even microbes. 

Scientists Converge Upon Southern Oregon

By Jun 17, 2019
felixioncool/Pixabay

Maybe it's not the best time in history to be a scientist--climate denial and all--but it beats the days of scientists hiding their discoveries from the church and authorities. 

Scientists from all over the western part of the country assemble in Ashland starting today (June 18th) for the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Pacific Division annual meeting.  We have many questions for participants about the current climate for science (pun not intended) and the kinds of science represented at the meeting. 