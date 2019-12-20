Mon 8:30 | Compass Radio: Justin's Journey

Justin thought he was having a heart attack, so he went to the hospital. The diagnosis came back: not heart attack, but anxiety attack.

Justin's experience is a reminder that mental health issues can interfere with a person's life just as much as physical health issues. This will surprise no one at Southern Oregon Compass House, a clubhouse shared by people with persistent mental illness in Medford.

Our monthly visit with the house, Compass Radio, features Justin's story, and a follow-up live interview with Elizabeth Hazlewood, SOCH Executive Director.

