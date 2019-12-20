Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | Compass Radio: Justin's Journey

By 40 seconds ago
  • socompasshouse.org

Justin thought he was having a heart attack, so he went to the hospital.  The diagnosis came back: not heart attack, but anxiety attack. 

Justin's experience is a reminder that mental health issues can interfere with a person's life just as much as physical health issues.  This will surprise no one at Southern Oregon Compass House, a clubhouse shared by people with persistent mental illness in Medford. 

Our monthly visit with the house, Compass Radio, features Justin's story, and a follow-up live interview with Elizabeth Hazlewood, SOCH Executive Director.  
 

Compass Radio

A Journal Of Mental Illness: Compass Radio

By Nov 21, 2019
socompasshouse.org

People get hurt and sick; they fall down and get into car accidents and come down with the flu.  They get our sympathy and--we hope--medical attention. 

With mental illness, the damage is not so obvious, and society is still learning how to help people with mental illness.  Southern Oregon Compass House is part of the mix; it's a clubhouse in Medford for people with persistent mental illness. 

And it partners with JPR for a monthly segment called Compass Radio, a personal story from one of the clubhouse members; this month we hear from Ruby (first names only). 