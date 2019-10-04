Mon 8 AM | Winnemem Wintu Retrace Salmon Journey

Salmon can no longer make the journey from the Sacramento/San Joaquin delta to the McCloud River, so now people do it. During the Run4Salmon, the Winnemem Wintu and supporters make a 300 mile prayerful journey from the Bay-Delta to the McCloud, tracing the migratory spawning route of winter-run Chinook salmon.

Along the way, participants hold ceremonies, concerts, and educational events to advocate for the restoration of salmon runs, protection of waterways, and preservation of the lifeways of indigenous people.

The two-week run recently completed, Winnemem Wintu Chief Caleen Sisk takes a moment to talk about the journey and its goals.

