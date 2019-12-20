Mon 8 AM | Secrets Of Fire Lab: Can We Predict "Firenadoes?"

The image--and the sound--is still fresh to many minds in Redding. The Carr Fire's entrance into town in late July 2018 was frightening, loud, and destructive; the fire had created a tornado.

Science verified what people saw that night, but there are still some gaps in the knowledge. Jason Forthofer asks in a recent Scientific American if science can predict fire tornadoes.

This is the kind of topic he researches at the Forest Service "Firelab" in Montana.

Jason Forthofer joins us to discuss what we know and don't about "firenadoes."

