Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | Secrets Of Fire Lab: Can We Predict "Firenadoes?"

By 6 seconds ago
  • Fire whirl at Great Dismal Swamp, North Carolina.
    Fire whirl at Great Dismal Swamp, North Carolina.
    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service-Albert Herring, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=30924582

The image--and the sound--is still fresh to many minds in Redding.  The Carr Fire's entrance into town in late July 2018 was frightening, loud, and destructive; the fire had created a tornado. 

Science verified what people saw that night, but there are still some gaps in the knowledge.  Jason Forthofer asks in a recent Scientific American if science can predict fire tornadoes. 

This is the kind of topic he researches at the Forest Service "Firelab" in Montana. 

Jason Forthofer joins us to discuss what we know and don't about "firenadoes."  
 

Tags: 
wildfire

Related Content

New Wildfire Database Shows Where Fuels Are High

By Dec 12, 2019
North American Wildland Fuel Database

Fighting a wildfire can be tough in the best of circumstances.  It helps fire managers to know what is burning, and on what kind of terrain. 

University of Washington and Michigan Tech researchers recently unveiled a tool that can help fire managers.  It's a database with corresponding maps that show fuel loads of living and dead vegetation, the very fuel that will feed a fire. 

Note the map of our region: purple is a high load of fuels. 

The Pile Of Problems That Led To The Camp Fire

By Nov 7, 2019
Photo courtesy of Paul Weingartner

November 8th marked the one-year anniversary of the Camp Fire.  When the smoke finally cleared, most of the town of Paradise, California was gone, and 85 people were dead. 

A number of factors, both long-term and immediate, led to the fire and its enormous devastation.  Mark Arax pointed these out in a piece earlier this year in California Sunday magazine. 