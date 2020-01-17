Related Program: 
Mon 8 AM | The People Who Supervise Parental Visits

Parents love their children, but sometimes they no longer love each other.  Separation and divorce can get heated, and the tension creates problems in co-parenting children. 

There are businesses that provide the service of delivering a child from one parent to the other, and supervising parental visits.  Case in point: Parenting Time Supervision Services, which serves Southern Oregon communities. 

Its workers are trained to make rules are followed and parents do not get into confrontations. 

Arleen Marie owns the business; she visits with details of the work it performs.   
 

