Mon 8 AM | Oregon Nurses Assess Safeguards In Crisis

By the middle of April, more than 9,000 health care workers in the United States had tested positive for COVID-19, and more than two dozen had died.

The people who work in hospitals and care facilities can't work from home, and can't avoid being near people sick with the new coronavirus. But steps can be taken to reduce the risk to medical workers.

The Oregon Nurses Association is concerned that not enough of them are being taken by the people who employ the workers.

An ONA rep visits to talk about steps not taken, and how the union is applying pressure to get greater protection for its members.

