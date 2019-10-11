Mon 8 AM | New California Law Opens Door For Public Banks

People use banks, but they don't always trust them. The last financial crisis and the "too big to fail" situation created concerns that have not dissipated.

So some people favor the creation of public banks, which are not owned by investors and which loan local money for local concerns. California just passed a public banking law, AB 857.

The California Public Banking Alliance is thrilled, as is its North Coast affiliate, Cooperation Humboldt.

Sushil Jacob of CPBA and David Cobb of Cooperation Humboldt talk about what happens now.