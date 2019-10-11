Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | New California Law Opens Door For Public Banks

By 13 minutes ago
  • NikolayFrolochkin/Pixabay

People use banks, but they don't always trust them.  The last financial crisis and the "too big to fail" situation created concerns that have not dissipated. 

So some people favor the creation of public banks, which are not owned by investors and which loan local money for local concerns.  California just passed a public banking law, AB 857. 

The California Public Banking Alliance is thrilled, as is its North Coast affiliate, Cooperation Humboldt

Sushil Jacob of CPBA and David Cobb of Cooperation Humboldt talk about what happens now.   

Tags: 
banking

Related Content

The Death Of Money

By & Charlotte Duren May 19, 2014
Penguin Books

Many of us are still trying to recover from the last financial downturn. 

James Rickards says there's another one on the way. 

Rickards is an investment banker who assesses threats to the financial system, and he says the current threat is a big one. 