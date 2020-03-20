Mon 8 AM | Mental Health And Jails: "Care Not Cuffs"

One of the larger health concerns in Jackson County (before the virus) was a mental health concern. As the county moves forward with plans to build a new jail, some citizens want to make sure the plans include space and staff for mental health care, since people with mental health needs often end up in jail.

Several community groups plan a "Care Not Cuffs" community forum on the issues. The in-person forum has been cancelled because of virus concerns; an online forum is now being planned.

We bring together a panel to air the concerns: Laurie Hoagland, one of the organizers; Talent city councilor Jason Clark, Matt Vorderstrasse from Rogue Retreat, and Pam Ames, representing NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

