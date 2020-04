We're not supposed to go anywhere, but we can go outside. And what's there? Plants, for one thing.

If you've never taken much interest in the local flora, this is a great time to notice, especially since it's spring and everything is blooming.

We'll focus on plants native to the region in a chat with Kathryn Prive from the Rogue Native Plant Partnership and Jeanine Moy of the Vesper Meadow Education Program.

They describe their efforts to emphasize the native plants over the visitors.