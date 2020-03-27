Mon 8 AM | How To Help Foster Kids: My NeighbOR

Problems in Oregon's foster care system in recent years demonstrated the severe shortage of places to house children who have been removed from their homes. And recruiting efforts continue, but not every adult wants to, or should be, a foster parent.

Now the state is starting a new program called My NeighbOR, an effort to match people with skills or material goods to give with the needs of foster children in their communities. The needs are only exacerbated by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Oregon's Department of Human Services created My NeighbOR in partnership with the nonprofit The Contingent.

DHS Child Welfare Director Rebecca Jones Gaston and Contingent CEO Ben Sand are our guests.



