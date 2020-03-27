Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | How To Help Foster Kids: My NeighbOR

By 18 minutes ago
  • Greyerbaby/Pixabay

Problems in Oregon's foster care system in recent years demonstrated the severe shortage of places to house children who have been removed from their homes.  And recruiting efforts continue, but not every adult wants to, or should be, a foster parent. 

Now the state is starting a new program called My NeighbOR, an effort to match people with skills or material goods to give with the needs of foster children in their communities.  The needs are only exacerbated by the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

Oregon's Department of Human Services created My NeighbOR in partnership with the nonprofit The Contingent

DHS Child Welfare Director Rebecca Jones Gaston and Contingent CEO Ben Sand are our guests. 
 
 

Tags: 
foster care

Related Content

Oregon Buddies Up With For-Profit Foster Care Facilities Out-of-State

By Dec 23, 2019
RyanMcGuire/Pixabay

Oregon has long lacked an adequate number of foster homes for all of the children in foster care.  And after revelations of children sleeping in hotel rooms and Child Welfare offices because of that lack, the pressure was on to clean up the system. 

Oregon Foster Care Gets Another Rough Audit

By Jun 11, 2019
Greyerbaby/Pixabay

Oregon's struggling child foster care system took another hit recently.  The Audit Division of the Secretary of State's Office released an audit that showed the Department of Human Services making only slow progress on problems pointed out in an earlier audit a year ago. 

The major problems center around numbers: too many children in foster care for the available placements, and too few caseworkers to guide children to appropriate care. 

There are some signs of progress in the latest audit, too. 