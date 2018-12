The history of science--for that matter the history of knowledge--begins with curiousity. It's what drives people to ask questions like "how do birds fly," and "what causes diseases?" Vera Keller at the University of Oregon studies and teaches the history of science, and she refines her approach to the study of the history of curiosity. Only fitting that we have this discussion with Dr. Keller in our monthly "Curious: Research Meets Radio" segment.

Listen in and provoke your curiosity.