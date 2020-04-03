Related Program: 
Mon 8 AM | BLM Timber Sale Draws Applegate Scrutiny

  • Trees marked in white for cutting.
    Applegate Neighborhood Network

The slowing of the economy has by no means stopped all activity.  The federal Bureau of Land Management still has a directive to sell timber from its lands in western Oregon. 

And BLM is getting some local resistance to the planned Bear Grub timber sale in and near the Applegate Valley.  Applegate Neighborhood Network members have many questions, including why so many large fire-resistant trees are being slated for removal. 

Luke Ruediger lives in the area, as does Marty Paule; they visit to talk about their concerns with Bear Grub.   
 

Timber Group Pushes For More Active Management Pre- And Post-Fire

By , & Dec 6, 2017
BLM/Public Domain

The weeks of smoke and fire over the summer did more than torch some trees.  They also touched off a renewed debate about the best way to manage forests so that fires are less of an issue and less destructive. 

Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon's 2nd Congressional District helped pass the "Resilient Federal Forests Act" in the House (Senate action is pending). 

One of its features: a mechanism to pre-empt appeals and get salvage logging done faster. 

Active management has the support of Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities, an advocacy group.

BLM, Applegate Valley Residents Face Off On Timber Sale

By & Emily Cureton Jul 20, 2016
mdvaden/Wikimedia

Trees grow slowly, and it sometimes appears as if forest management plans take a similar amount of time to take shape. 

So it is with the Nedsbar Forest Management Project in the Applegate Valley, a responsibility of the Medford office of the Bureau of Land Management

BLM says the tree stands are overstocked and in need of thinning.  Environmental groups say the plans would remove healthy, fire-resistant trees. 

We hear two sides of the project, beginning with BLM rep Kristi Mastrofini talking about the attributes of the sale. 

Then Luke Ruediger checks in with the alternative proposed by the Applegate Neighborhood Network and the Klamath Forest Alliance. 