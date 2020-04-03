Mon 8 AM | BLM Timber Sale Draws Applegate Scrutiny

The slowing of the economy has by no means stopped all activity. The federal Bureau of Land Management still has a directive to sell timber from its lands in western Oregon.

And BLM is getting some local resistance to the planned Bear Grub timber sale in and near the Applegate Valley. Applegate Neighborhood Network members have many questions, including why so many large fire-resistant trees are being slated for removal.

Luke Ruediger lives in the area, as does Marty Paule; they visit to talk about their concerns with Bear Grub.

