Live Updates: Nearly 900 Known Oregon COVID-19 Diagnoses, Health Leaders Urge Face Coverings

Oregon state and local health officials reported 73 new known cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, bringing the state’s total to 899.

OHA also announced one additional death Friday. The state now has 22 known deaths from the virus.

The latest death was a 71-year-old man in Polk County who had underlying medical conditions, OHA said.

OHA also said Friday that although people can wear non-medical masks, it does not mean they should stop social distancing measures.

“Oregon Health Authority is reminding Oregonians that staying home and avoiding all non-essential contact with others continues to be the most important thing all of us can do to stay healthy and keep others healthy,” the agency said.

Washington nears 7,000 cases

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Clark County is 137 and eight people are known to have died from COVID-19, according to public health officials. Clark County Public Health announced six new positive cases Friday and no additional known deaths.

Washington had 6,966 diagnosed cases of the coronavirus and 284 related deaths as of Friday afternoon, according to the Washington Department of Health.

Layoffs continue in Oregon

Timberline Lodge in Government Camp is reducing its staff by 471 people, according to a letter it sent to the state Thursday.

The ski resort cited Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order closing down all non-essential businesses, along with other related orders, as the reason for its sudden downturn of business.

Other businesses have also sent similar layoff notices to the state in the last week.

They include Big Al’s, an entertainment venue with a bowling alley and sports bar in Beaverton that is laying off 120 staff members, and Benihana, a restaurant in Beaverton that said it is laying off 57 employees.

Oregon poised to send 140 ventilators to New York

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that New York will be getting 1,000 ventilators from China and 140 ventilators from Oregon.

“It’s going to make a significant difference for us,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said Thursday that the state would exhaust its amount of ventilators in six days if the number of critically ill patients with coronavirus continued to grow at the same rate.

“New York needs more ventilators, and we are answering their call for help,” Brown tweeted Saturday morning. “Oregon is in a better position right now. We must all do that we can to help those on the front lines of this response.”

"Oregon doesn't have everything we need to fight COVID-19 — we need more PPE and testing — but we can help today with ventilators. We are all in this together," she tweeted.

Portland police expect surge in child abuse reports post-crisis

The Portland Police Burea's child abuse team has seen its caseload plummet. Before March 19, Sgt. Davis Kile said the city averaged between 40 and 50 reports of child abuse each day. He said that number is down to about 10 a day.

Kile said many of the team’s cases get referred to them through the Child Abuse Hotline, often by teachers, child care workers and counselors. With schools closed and people confined to their homes, children at risk are no longer being monitored by these professionals, many of whom are designated mandatory reporters.

“We believe child abuse is still taking place,” Kile said, noting his unit anticipates a surge of cases after the state of emergency ends. PPB Spokesperson Tina Jones noted a similar phenomenon occurs when school starts back up after a holiday or summer vacation.

Read more here.

Oregon, Washington health officials support face coverings

“I think there’s a real sense of urgency to do everything we can to prevent spread," Dr. Jennifer Vines, tri-county health officer, said Friday.

Vines repeated that all the earlier recommendations still apply, such as washing hands frequently. Clackamas County health officer Dr. Sarah Present emphasized that wearing a face covering doesn't mean people should relax their social distancing practices. The officials said people should stay home except for essential trips and people who are sick should avoid going out at all. The facial covering is an additional safeguard, the health officials said.

"This additional recommendation that we think offers some benefit, again for containing droplets, and potentially for those people who have the virus but are not showing symptoms,” Vines said.

The Oregon officials don't want people seeking out N-95 respirators or surgical masks, saying those should be reserved for health workers.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

