At Least 4 Wolf Pups Born Into Oregon's Indigo Pack This Year

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Friday at least four wolf pups were born this year into Oregon's Indigo wolf pack.

The agency said it recently put a tracking collar on one of the pups, which is now about 6 months old.

The Indigo pack lives in Lane and Douglas counties.

In March, the Trump administration issued a proposal to strip wolves of federal protections in Oregon and other states in the nation.

Oregon adopted a new management plan in June for gray wolves. It applies to eastern Oregon, where the wolves are most abundant and not under federal protections.

Wolves in the western part of the state are still under federal protections.

Oregon's wildlife agency estimated the wolf population at the end of 2018 to be 137 individuals in 16 packs.

