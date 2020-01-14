LAX-Bound Aircraft Dumps Fuel On A Los Angeles Elementary School

Emergency units are assessing multiple patients after an LAX-bound aircraft apparently dumped fuel on an elementary school playground, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The school is in Cudahy, a neighborhood in southeast Los Angeles, about 15 miles from the airport.

MCI | FS163 | 8000 Park Ave #Cudahy | BN 13 and 3 units on-scene elementary school assessing multiple patients after apparent fuel dump by aircraft on final approach to LAX hits playground. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) January 14, 2020

"70 firefighters and paramedics on-scene and committed to providing care for those insured," the department said in a tweet.

Officials have not yet confirmed that people involved in the incident were doused with plane fuel, though reports suggest that is the case.

"[Firefighters working to confirm substance dropped by aircraft, although initial reports stated smell of jet fuel in area," the fire department said in a update tweet.

Although officials have not identified the school, local news outlets report "multiple first responder units — including ambulances" arrived at Park Avenue Elementary School.

It was not clear how many patients are being assessed or whether anyone suffered serious injuries.

