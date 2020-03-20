JPR Live Sessions: Radical Face - Friday, April 10th At Noon

On Friday, April 10th, JPR will broadcast a JPR Live Session with Radical Face on Open Air.

Radical Face is the music project of Ben Cooper. Cooper is a teller of stories, as seen with the fanciful album trilogy he launched in 2011 called The Family Tree - a chronicle revolving around a fictitious 19th-century family (the Northcotes) whose protagonists, unwittingly or not, chart a course for future generations. The project occupied the soft-spoken songwriter for nearly a decade.

Cooper’s own story could be the stuff of legend itself. As a teenager in Jacksonville, Fla., he had his heart set on being a professional skateboarder, but a serious back injury scotched that. He had played in rock bands but largely disdained band politics, so, inspired by books such as “East of Eden,” “One Hundred Years of Solitude” and the works of authors such as Cormac McCarthy, he embarked on writing a novel. He lost his entire manuscript in a computer crash. “So I decided to try it in record form,” he says. Radical Face’s penchant for otherworldly narratives was revealed on his 2007 release Ghost, a concept album based on the notion that houses retain memories of what transpired inside them. The song “Welcome Home” from Ghost, has garnered over 22 million YouTube views, mostly in part to a worldwide Nikon commercial. An anniversary edition of Ghost was released in 2019.

Cooper now spends most of his time in Los Angeles, still making records in a living room.

Tune in Friday, April 10th at Noon for a JPR Live Session with Radical Face on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."

JPR Live Sessions are recorded with Audix microphones. Located in Wilsonville, Oregon, Audix designs, engineers, and manufactures high performing, innovative products that contribute to the advancement of the professional audio industry.