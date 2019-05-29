Related Program: 
Open Air

JPR Live Sessions Presented By Sierra Nevada Brewing Company: The Wild Reeds Friday at Noon

By ago

On Friday at Noon, JPR welcomes back The Wild Reeds for a JPR Live Session presented by Sierra Nevada Brewing Company.

The Wild Reeds are a band led by women. Not a sister band, not a girl group, but a band fronted by three women, all talented singers, songwriters, and multi-instrumentalists in their own right: Kinsey Lee, Mackenzie Howe, and Sharon Silva, with drummer Nick Jones and bass player Nick Phakpiseth providing the Los Angeles-based band's rhythmic foundation.

Like a harmony at its euphoric best, the leads' powerful - and powerfully distinct - voices merge to form a sound that can only be The Wild Reeds. On their third LP, Cheers, the band comes together to create an ode to the joys and pains of camaraderie. The Wild Reeds' previous LPs caught press attention from outlets including NPR Music (including a Tiny Desk Concert), Billboard, Rolling Stone Country, Noisey, and Garden & Gun. Now arrives Cheers: a career highlight achieved by giving each writer considerable latitude, in the end creating a singular work out of three striking songwriting voices.

Cheers was born out of a strange and painful time, full of tough break-ups, family deaths, and discord within the band itself. The 13 songs are snapshots from that upheaval, touching on illness, therapy, heartbreak and disconnection from three perspectives. Some of Cheers' sunniest songs contain the darkest undercurrents, and The Wild Reeds don't shy away from sadness or open endings. The album creates beauty out of contradictions: It finds community in individuality, tenderness in confrontation, joy in the midst of grief and pain. Threaded throughout is a deep sense of gratitude for the band itself, and the songs became a way for the members to talk to each other - an intimate language that was at times contentious, but in the end, healing.

Tune in Friday at Noon for a JPR Live Session with The Wild Reeds on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."

JPR Live Sessions are recorded with Audix microphones. Located in Wilsonville, Oregon, Audix designs, engineers, and manufactures high performing, innovative products that contribute to the advancement of the professional audio industry.  

Tags: 
JPR Music
JPR Live Sessions
sierra nevada brewing company
audix
AppFeed

Related Content

JPR Live Sessions Presented By Sierra Nevada Brewing Company: Frances Cone

By May 17, 2019

Timing matters. With or without you the train is departing; the second hand doesn’t really stop when you won’t wind your watch; inspiration strikes in an instant but its reckoning can take an eternity. In the world of music, the concept of time doesn’t just pertain to cues to come in or a 4/4 beat - it is also equally about patience and the space an artist must allow themselves to create.

JPR Live Sessions Presented By Sierra Nevada Brewing: Devon Gilfillian

By May 24, 2019

There is deep soul in the music of Devon Gilfillian—but for the talented Nashville-based singer-songwriter and bandleader, that descriptor goes way beyond a mere genre classification. Growing up in Philadelphia on a steady diet of R&B, hip-hop, rock, blues, and soul music, Gilfillian gravitated to records that ignited his mind while making his body move.

JPR Live Sessions Presented By Sierra Nevada Brewing Company: Griffin House

By May 10, 2019

After moving to Nashville in the early aughts to live with two buddies from college, Griffin House got a job at a shop on Broadway called Legend’s Gifts selling souvenirs to tourists and made a five-song demo called the “Never Sessions” with friends Ian Fitchuk and Justin Loucks. From there, the ball started rolling, but not without a few stalls. House eventually ended up deciding to make an album with Dreamworks Records in Los Angeles, but the record label folded the day before he was supposed to fly to L.A.

JPR Live Sessions Presented By Sierra Nevada Brewing Company: Olivia Millerschin

By May 3, 2019

At 23 years old, Olivia Millerschin has composed and released two full-length albums. She was a quarter finalist on America’s Got Talent, won the Great American Song Contest, is featured on Republic Records soundtrack to a recent Mitch Albom novel, and has music in national film and TV. She plays ukulele, piano and guitar.