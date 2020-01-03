Related Program: 
JPR Live Session: Shovels & Rope

By Eric Teel ago

Shovels & Rope is the musical duo of Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst. Over the course of the last dozen years, the duo has fine tuned their gritty and self-described "imperfect" Americana sound across seven albums.

The duo joined JPR's Eric Teel at Ashland's Hearsay Restaurant, Lounge & Garden to talk about what first attracted the two musicians to one another (both musically and romantically), how their desire to simply roll up sleeves and get stuff done has led them to perfect their current sound, tour the country while raising a family, and even make a feature film.

Shovels & Rope's latest album is called By Blood. Much of the recording process occured while the couple was taking a break from the road due to a newborn. The songs they captured revolve around the complexity of love and family.

 

