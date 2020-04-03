JPR Live Session: Ásgeir

Aired 4-3-2020

For Icelandic singer/songwritier Ásgeir, the fame and popularity that followed his debut album Dýrð í dauðaþögn was a shock, though it was tempered somewhat by the general laid-back attitude of Icelanders in general.

It wasn't until an injury scuttled his athletic aspirations (he was a javelin thrower) that Ásgeir Trausti Einarsson turned his attention to music in full. He'd started on classical guitar at the age of seven, adding piano in his early teens ("I didn't want my sister to be better than me!"). Born into an artistic family, Ásgeir's used the poetry of his father for lyrical content. A guitar teacher forced the issue of getting Ásgeir's original songs recorded, and the wave of popularity that soon followed continues to today.

Àsgeir's third full-length album Bury The Moon (or Sátt as the Icelandic version was titled) was released on February 7th.

