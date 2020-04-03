Related Program: 
Open Air

JPR Live Session: Ásgeir

By ago

For Icelandic singer/songwritier Ásgeir, the fame and popularity that followed his debut album Dýrð í dauðaþögn was a shock, though it was tempered somewhat by the general laid-back attitude of Icelanders in general.  

It wasn't until an injury scuttled his athletic aspirations (he was a javelin thrower) that Ásgeir Trausti Einarsson turned his attention to music in full. He'd started on classical guitar at the age of seven, adding piano in his early teens ("I didn't want my sister to be better than me!"). Born into an artistic family, Ásgeir's used the poetry of his father for lyrical content.  A guitar teacher forced the issue of getting Ásgeir's original songs recorded, and the wave of popularity that soon followed continues to today.

Àsgeir's third full-length album Bury The Moon (or Sátt as the Icelandic version was titled) was released on February 7th.

JPR Live Sessions are recorded with Audix microphones. Located in Wilsonville, Oregon, Audix designs, engineers, and manufactures high performing, innovative products that contribute to the advancement of the professional audio industry.

Tags: 
JPR Music
JPR Live Sessions
audix
AppFeed

Related Content

JPR Live Sessions: Radical Face - Friday, April 10th At Noon

On Friday, April 10th, JPR will broadcast a JPR Live Session with Radical Face on Open Air.

JPR Live Session: Kat Edmonson - Friday, April 17th At Noon

On Friday, April 17th at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with jazz vocalist Kat Edmonson on Open Air.

JPR Live Session: The Lone Bellow (2020)

By Mar 27, 2020

Having a tour collapse is one of the most difficult things a band can endure. Sometimes it's a problem with a venue, the shuttering of a label at an inopportune time, or even illness within the group.  But for the Lone Bellow (and everyone else recently), their tour collapse literally occured the day they stopped by JPR due to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

JPR Live Session: Leif Vollebekk (2020)

By Mar 20, 2020

Leif Vollebekk is a Montreal-based singer and songwriter whose last record Twin Solitude was a finalist for Canada's Polaris Prize.  After that album release and tour cycle, Vollebekk took a moment to reflect and find clarity about his next steps. Vollebekk says his new release New Ways is about engaging and changing, touching and being touched.  “Anything that I wouldn’t ever want to tell anyone—I just put it on the record."