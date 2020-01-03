Related Program: 
Open Air

JPR Live Session: Rodney Crowell - Friday, January 17th at Noon

By 2 hours ago

On Friday, January 17th at Noon, JPR will broadcast a JPR Live Session with Rodney Crowell on Open Air.

A member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and multiple-Grammy winner, Rodney Crowell has been making music for over forty years. In that time, he's released over twenty albums, written and recorded five consecutive number-one hits, and produced scores of albums for other stars. He's been honored with an ASCAP lifetime achievement award for his work.

Born in Houston in 1950, Crowell moved to Nashville in 1972 hoping to become a professional songwriter. He managed to get discovered by Jerry Reed, who was a major star at the time. Later, Crowell joined Emmylou Harris as a guitarist in her background group known as The Hot Band.

In the mid-1980s, after a period in which he placed his own career on the back burner to focus on producing several of his wife's (Rosanne Cash) successful albums, he hit big in 1988 with the record Diamonds & Dirt, which won him a Grammy award. Crowell lives in Nashville these days and has written a memoir called Chinaberry Sidewalks.

Tune in at Noon for a live session with Shovels & Rope on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."


 

JPR Live Sessions are recorded with Audix microphones. Located in Wilsonville, Oregon, Audix designs, engineers, and manufactures high performing, innovative products that contribute to the advancement of the professional audio industry.

Tags: 
JPR Music
JPR Live Sessions
audix

Related Content

JPR Live Session: Shovels & Rope

By Eric Teel 17 minutes ago

Shovels & Rope is the musical duo of Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst. Over the course of the last dozen years, the duo has fine tuned their gritty and self-described "imperfect" Americana sound across seven albums.

JPR Live Session: J.S. Ondara - Friday, January 10th at Noon

Josh Cheuse

On Friday, January 10th at Noon, JPR welcomes J.S. Ondara into the studios for a JPR Live Session on Open Air.

JPR Live Session: Robert Ellis (2019)

By Dec 27, 2019

Texas Piano Man - the new album and persona of Robert Ellis - is something his friends and bandmates could see coming from miles away. In fact, Ellis had to create the full blown bedecked character in order to finally be himself on stage.

JPR Live Session: Rosanne Cash w/ John Leventhal

By Jan 23, 2019

One of the country’s pre-eminent singer/songwriters, Rosanne Cash has released 15 albums of extraordinary songs that have earned four Grammy Awards and nominations for 11 more. She is also an author whose four books include the best-selling memoir Composed, which the Chicago Tribune called “one of the best accounts of an American life you’ll likely ever read.