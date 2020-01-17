Related Program: 
Open Air

JPR Live Session: Rodney Crowell

By 1 hour ago

A member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and multiple-Grammy winner, Rodney Crowell has been making music for over forty years. In that time, he's released over twenty albums, written and recorded five consecutive number-one hits, and produced scores of albums for other stars. He's been honored with an ASCAP lifetime achievement award for his work.

Born in Houston in 1950, Crowell moved to Nashville in 1972 hoping to become a professional songwriter. He managed to get discovered by Jerry Reed, who was a major star at the time. Later, Crowell joined Emmylou Harris as a guitarist in her background group known as The Hot Band.

In the mid-1980s, after a period in which he placed his own career on the back burner to focus on producing several of his wife's (Rosanne Cash) successful albums, he hit big in 1988 with the record Diamonds & Dirt, which won him a Grammy award. Crowell lives in Nashville these days and has written a memoir called Chinaberry Sidewalks.

He joined JPR's Eric Teel to talk about how being free to pick and choose his projects these days has led to being a more productive musician, as well as the non-musical things of importance that are on his mind these days. He was joined by guitarist Joe Robinson.
 

