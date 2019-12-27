JPR Live Session: Robert Ellis - Today at Noon

Today at Noon, JPR welcomes Robert Ellis back in to the studio for a JPR Live Session on Open Air.

Though not quite an alter-ego, Texas Piano Man - the new album and persona of Robert Ellis - is something his bandmates saw coming years ago. In fact, Ellis had to create a character in order to finally be himself on stage.

Texas Piano Man is a projection of Ellis’ wilder inclinations. A guy who named his publishing company Southern Liberace has embraced the idea of being a Rocket Man from Space City. “With Texas, people expect a certain thing and they want a certain thing, and I fought that for a long time,” he says. “I’ve realized though that Texas shouldn’t be made a category. I want to redefine what it means to be Texan a little bit.”

Texas Piano Man (the record) displays the honky tonk roots of a guitarist finding more room to roam while playing a stationary instrument and pulling from a tradition set by Billy Joel, Leon Russell and Elton John. “It’s more about a spirit,” he says, “than an aesthetic. There’s the classic play of the piano man, and with a little fashion behind it. I want you to listen to the songs. But also to see the rings and the glitz and the glamor. This guy who always seems to be succeeding. And people love him for it.”

Tune in at Noon for a live session with the Texas Piano Man - Robert Ellis on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."

Warning: Video Contains NSFW Language

