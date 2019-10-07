Related Program: 
JPR Live Session: Rising Appalachia Today at 2pm

Today at 2pm, JPR welcomes Rising Appalachia into the studios for JPR Live Session on Open Air.

Rising Appalachia have merged multiple global music influences with their own southern roots to create the new folk album, Leylines. The band has built its legion of listeners independently -- a self-made success story that has led to major festival appearances and sold-out shows at venues across the country.

Founded by sisters Leah and Chloe Smith, the band established an international fan base due to relentless touring, tireless activism, and no small degree of stubborn independence. However, for the first time, they opted to bring in a producer for the new album, teaming up with the legendary Joe Henry on the sessions. These were also their first recording sessions outside of the South. For 10 days, all six band members lived and recorded in a castle-like studio in Marin County, California, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Although Leah and Chloe Smith consider their voices as their primary instrument, Leah also plays banjo and bodhran on the album, while Chloe plays guitar, fiddle, and banjo. They'll be joined in the studio by longtime members David Brown (stand-up bass, baritone guitar) and Biko Casini (world percussion, n’goni), as well as two new members: West African musician Arouna Diarra (n’goni, talking drum) and Irish musician Duncan Wickel (fiddle, cello). The sonic textures of these two cultures are woven into Leylines, enhancing the blend of folk, world, and urban music that has become Rising Appalachia’s calling card.

Tune in at 2pm for a JPR Live Session with Rising Appalachia on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."

Rising Appalachia performs Monday night, October 7th at 8pm at the historic Ashland Armory. Tickets and information at www.liveatthearmory.com


 

JPR Live Sessions are recorded with Audix microphones. Located in Wilsonville, Oregon, Audix designs, engineers, and manufactures high performing, innovative products that contribute to the advancement of the professional audio industry.

