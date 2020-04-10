JPR Live Session: Radical Face

Aired 4-10-2020

Radical Face is the musical project of singer/songwriter and composer Ben Cooper. Cooper never expected it to become his primary focus, but life threw a couple of roadblocks in the way of his earlier pursuits, and a fortuitous connection launched Radical Face into the forefront.

The soft-spoken and thoughtful Cooper had originally envisions skateboarding as a profession, but a back in jury shelved that plan. And so armed with a penchant for deft storytelling, he set out to write a novel...a computer hard drive crash put a quick end to that as well.

Instead, he turned to music. And after a well-regarded well largely unknown 2007 album called Ghost, Cooper was approached by representatives for the camera company Nikon interested in using his song "Welcome Home, Son" in an advertising campaign. 40+ million Youtube views later (and streaming numbers to envy), Radical Face has been put on the front burner.

Radical Face doesn't set out to create ear-wormy pop music. Case in point, in 2011 he started work on a trilogy of albums called The Family Tree - a dense chronicle revolving around a fictitious 19th-century family. The project occupied the the next decade.

Cooper now spends most of his time in Los Angeles, still making records in a living room. His latest EP is called Therapy. He was joined in the studio by Josh Lee on viola da gamba and Griffin Kisner on percussion.

