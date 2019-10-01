JPR Live Session: Marc Cohn & Blind Boys of Alabama Friday at Noon

On Friday at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with Marc Cohn and Blind Boys of Alabama.

Soul, gospel and pop merge on Work to Do, a unique collection combining the vocal and songwriting talents of Marc Cohn and the sanctified genius of the veteran gospel stars Blind Boys of Alabama. Produced by John Leventhal, the album – which follows on the heels of more than a year of live collaborative dates featuring the Blind Boys and Cohn – seamlessly melds the talents of these Grammy Award-winning musicians.

Cohn established himself with the self-titled, platinum-selling 1991 album that garnered him the coveted trophy as Best New Artist at the Grammys and solidified his place as one of this generation’s most compelling singer-songwriters. The Blind Boys – founding member Jimmy Carter, Eric “Ricky” McKinnie, Joey Williams, Ben Moore and Paul Beasley – have been honored with five Grammys and a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Cohn says of his work with the venerated gospel group, “My collaboration with the Blind Boys of Alabama has been a thrilling chapter in my musical life. We’ve performed dozens of shows together and I was honored to co-write three songs for their previous album. Now, with the release of our new album, my early love and feeling for gospel music has come full circle. It was wonderful to both write new songs with their heavenly voices in mind, and to capture the joy that they bring to some of my older songs in a live setting.”

Group leader Carter repays the compliment: “Marc Cohn has been a great friend to me and to the Blind Boys of Alabama. Marc is a very fine gentleman, and I’m looking forward to doing more with him as soon as we can.”

Tune in Friday at Noon for a JPR Live Session with Marc Cohn and Blind Boys of Alabama on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."

