JPR Live Session: Marc Cohn & Blind Boys of Alabama

Aired 10-4-2019

Over the course of a celebrated career, Marc Cohn's work has always included elements of soul and gospel. Sometimes it's obvious, other times subtle, but underneath it all was an understanding of the form. That he has ended up connected with perhaps the greatest gospel group in the world, Blind Boys of Alabama makes complete sense.

Their new collaborative album Work to Do, was originally intended to be just a few songs on an EP, but a magical night in concert for a PBS television special provided the motivation to turn the project into a complete album, incorporating some of Cohn's back catalog of favorites most suited to a Blind Boys treatment.

Cohn and the Blind Boys were joined in the studio by pianist Glenn Patscha, bassist Tony Garnier, and drummer Joe Bonadio.

