Related Program: 
Open Air

JPR Live Session: Marc Cohn & Blind Boys of Alabama

By ago

Over the course of a celebrated career, Marc Cohn's work has always included elements of soul and gospel. Sometimes it's obvious, other times subtle, but underneath it all was an understanding of the form.  That he has ended up connected with perhaps the greatest gospel group in the world, Blind Boys of Alabama makes complete sense.

Their new collaborative album Work to Do, was originally intended to be just a few songs on an EP, but a magical night in concert for a PBS television special provided the motivation to turn the project into a complete album, incorporating some of Cohn's back catalog of favorites most suited to a Blind Boys treatment.

Cohn and the Blind Boys were joined in the studio by pianist Glenn Patscha, bassist Tony Garnier, and drummer Joe Bonadio.

JPR Live Sessions are recorded with Audix microphones. Located in Wilsonville, Oregon, Audix designs, engineers, and manufactures high performing, innovative products that contribute to the advancement of the professional audio industry. 

Tags: 
JPR Music
JPR Live Sessions
audix
AppFeed

Related Content

JPR Live Session: Rising Appalachia Monday, October 7th at 2pm

By Sep 25, 2019

On Monday, October 7th at 2pm, JPR welcomes Rising Appalachia into the studios for JPR Live Session on Open Air.

JPR Live Session: Ben Fuller Friday, October 11th at Noon

By Sep 27, 2019

On Friday, October 11th at Noon, JPR will broadcast a JPR Live Session with singer/songwriter Ben Fuller on Open Air.

JPR Live Session: Blitzen Trapper

By Sep 20, 2019

Portland's indie folk-rockers Blitzen Trapper are nine albums into a career filled with accolades. Ahead of their first headline show in Southern Oregon, Eric Earley, Marty Marquis, and Brian Koch dropped by the JPR studios to talk about their early days, the seminal Sub Pop album called Furr, and how their newest album was transformed into a full blown rock opera. 

JPR Live Session: Grizfolk

By Sep 27, 2019

Grizfolk is an alternative rock band based in Los Angeles with members from both the United States and Sweden. Newly signed to Nettwerk Records, Grizfolk released the album Rarest of Birds earlier this year, full of songs that blend rock, pop and folk into an infectious and radio-friendly sound.