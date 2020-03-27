JPR Live Session: The Lone Bellow (2020)

Aired 3-27-2020

Having a tour collapse is one of the most difficult things a band can endure. Sometimes it's a problem with a venue, the shuttering of a label at an inopportune time, or even illness within the group. But for the Lone Bellow (and everyone else recently), their tour collapse literally occured the day they stopped by JPR due to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

As the schedule would have it, The Lone Bellow (Brian Elmquist, Zach Williams, and Kanene Pipkin) actually played the last concert in Seattle before Washington was shut down out of concern for public safety. The next night, they learned mid-show in Portland that Oregon was following suit. As they unloaded their rented tour bus for our session, they were uncertain as to whether the next show in San Francisco would happen. As we are all aware now, it didn't. Nor did any of the subsequent shows. For The Lone Bellow or any other touring artist.

It couldn't have hit at a worse time. The band's fantastic new album Half Moon Light had just been released, and the tour had just started. It was an album the band worked toward for years, with some songs kicking around inside their creative heads for years, but finally finding their way to an album.

The band returned to New York in order to record the album with friend and acclaimed producer/musician Aaron Dessner. For now, rather than hitting the road, they'll rely on radio and streaming, plus as many online streaming concerts as they can muster to fill the gap.

