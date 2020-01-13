Related Program: 
Open Air

JPR Live Session: Liz Longley - Friday, January 31st at Noon

On Friday, January 31st at Noon, JPR will broadcast a JPR Live Session with songer/songwriter Liz Longley on Open Air.

Best known for her stop-you-in-your-tracks voice, Liz Longley is an accomplished singer-songwriter based out of Nashville. Known for her deeply emotional music, Longley has earned accolades from some of the most prestigious songwriting competitions in the country, including the BMI John Lennon Songwriting Scholarship Competition.

Her self-titled debut album received critical acclaim, being described as “a thing of beauty” (Pop Dose) and “packed with instantly memorable pop rock songs…” (Popmatters) Her follow up album Weightless, released in 2016, was praised as “stunning” (HuffPost) and “something more; a cleverness, a wit and a mix of musical styles” (Dallas Morning News). Liz’s music has been featured on TV shows such as Lifetime’s "Army Wives,” ABC’s "Beauty & The Beast" and MTV’s “Scream.”

The Berklee College of Music graduate worked alongside 5-time Grammy-nominated producer, Paul Moak, on her much awaited sixth album, Funeral For my Past. The record was funded by a loyal fanbase on the Kickstarter platform, raising over $150,000. The remarkable fan support made Longley the #4 most funded female musician in Kickstarter history - a story covered by Billboard. Set to release in 2020, the album will be Liz’s first release after her new found independence.

Tune in Friday, January 31st at Noon for a JPR Live Session with Liz Longley on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."


 

JPR Live Sessions are recorded with Audix microphones. Located in Wilsonville, Oregon, Audix designs, engineers, and manufactures high performing, innovative products that contribute to the advancement of the professional audio industry.

