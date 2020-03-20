JPR Live Session: Leif Vollebekk - Today At Noon

Today at Noon, JPR will broadcast a JPR Live Session with Leif Vollebekk on Open Air.

Vollebekk's new album New Ways is the Montreal singer/songwriter's follow-up to the Polaris Prize finalist Twin Solitude. New Ways is about engaging and changing, touching and being touched. It’s a record with louder and tighter grooves, and the rawest lyrics the musician has ever recorded. A portrait of beauty, desire, longing, risk, remembrance—without an instant of regret. “She’s my woman and she loved me so fine,” goes the chorus to one tune. “She’ll never be back.”

“Anything that I wouldn’t ever want to tell anyone—I just put it on the record,” Vollebekk says: tenderness and violence, sex and rebirth, Plato and Julie Delpy. A story told through details—“the sun through my eyelids,” “a sign on the highway covered in rain.” The songs came fast—recorded a week here, a week there, initially just Leif and a drummer. “After each take, we’d go into the control room and listen back and see how it felt,” he says. “If it didn’t feel right we’d do it again, or switch from piano to guitar, or change the drum sound, or the microphones.” Once they got it, he’d move on.

