JPR Live Session: Kat Edmonson - Today At Noon

Kat Edmonson's most recent album Dreamers Do combines mid-20th century Disney songs (Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Peter Pan, Pinocchio, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Mary Poppins, Babes in Toyland) with familiar classics (“What a Wonderful World” and “All I Do is Dream of You” from Singin’ in the Rain) and features two new songs by Kat, “Too Late To Dream” and “Someone’s in the House”.

“Dreamers Do takes place in a single night, from bedtime till morning. It’s about our concepts around dreaming- all of the wonderful things and the fearful things, the things that keep us awake in the middle of the night,” Edmonson explains of the new album, “It’s also about the quiet power of merely having a dream. There are interludes between the songs indicating different points in this nocturnal journey and if someone wants to listen to the entire record as an experience, it’s available to them.”

