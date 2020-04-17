Related Program: 
JPR Live Session: Kat Edmonson (2020)

Jazz vocalist Kat Edmonson grew up on the songs of classic Disney films and the Great American Songbook.  Those early influences have found their way on to her new album Dreamers Do - a concept album that examines the many different facets of dreaming. She brought her full band in to the JPR studio to perform a few of those old classics.

Dreamers Do combines mid-20th century Disney songs (from Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Peter Pan, Pinocchio, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Mary Poppins, Babes in Toyland) with familiar classics (“What a Wonderful World” and “All I Do is Dream of You” from Singin’ in the Rain) and features two new originals: “Too Late To Dream” and “Someone’s in the House”.

As Kat explained it, “Dreamers Do takes place in a single night, from bedtime till morning. It’s about our concepts around dreaming- all of the wonderful things and the fearful things, the things that keep us awake in the middle of the night,” Edmonson explains of the new album, “It’s also about the quiet power of merely having a dream. There are interludes between the songs indicating different points in this nocturnal journey and if someone wants to listen to the entire record as an experience, it’s available to them.

