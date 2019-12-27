JPR Live Session: J.S. Ondara - Friday, January 10th at Noon

On Friday, January 10th at Noon, JPR welcomes J.S. Ondara into the studios for a JPR Live Session on Open Air.

J.S. Ondara grew up in Nairobi, Kenya listening to American alt-rock and making up his own songs for as long as he can remember. At an early age he fell in love with the music of Bob Dylan and moved to Minneapolis in 2013 to pursue a career as a singer and songwriter. He began making his way in the local music scene, continually writing songs about what he saw, felt and experienced in a place far different from home. Since then, he has toured as a headliner nationwide as well as opening for the likes of Neil Young, Lindsey Buckingham, Anderson East, First Aid Kit, The Milk Carton Kids, Mt. Joy and The Head & The Heart.

Ondara offers a unique take on the American dream on Tales of America, his debut album. From a stockpile he says is hundreds of songs deep, Ondara chose 11 for the album. They’re tunes built around acoustic guitars and adorned with subtle full-band accompaniment for an openhearted folk-rock feel. He sings in a strong, tuneful voice well-suited to the melancholy he expresses on the wistfully lovelorn “Torch Song,” or his steadfast infatuation on “Television Girl.” Ondara sings rueful lyrics in an anguished tone on “Saying Goodbye,” and leaves plenty of room for interpretation on “American Dream,” the first single.

To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."

