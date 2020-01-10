JPR Live Session: J.S. Ondara

Aired 1-10-2020

Growing up in Nairobi, Kenya, J.S. Ondara was tuned into the BBC and the vast world of music that was often as far away as the United States. None of those sounds resonated more clearly than those of one particular troubadour from Minnesota: Bob Dylan. Fast forward ten years and J.S. Ondara has relocated to Minnesota, hoping to follow a path of inspiration and carve his own career as a singer and songwriter.

He stopped by JPR to perform songs from his critically acclaimed debut album Tales of America, and to share stories of how his true impessions (or stories) of America have changed since those days of listening from afar on shortwave radio.

