JPR Live Session: Jonathan Scales Fourchestra - Today at 1pm

Today at at 1pm, JPR will broadcast a live session with the Jonathan Scales Fourchestra on Jazz Sunday.

Jonathan Scales is one of the most innovative steel pannists on the planet, and is redefining and challenging traditional expectations of his signature instrument. In his hands, the sonic palette of an instrument often associated with cruise ships and tropical resorts is radically expanded to mimic the role of horns, piano, vibraphone or marimba due to his stunning, virtuosic technique. Scales’ compositions have captivated listeners and forged new territory in the medium of instrumental music.

Although Scales’ writing produces songs that are ultimately accessible and danceable, the compositions can be remarkably complex and difficult to perform. As a result, the power trio whimsically named Jonathan Scales Fourchestra has always had a fluid lineup top-notch musicians, and even included an “all-star” version with bassist MonoNeon, drummer Robert “Sput” Searight, and percussionist Weedie Braimah.

Jonathan Scales’ newest release, Mindstate Music, is his seventh album, and fifth release on taste-maker label Ropeadope. It's an introduction of his new, full-time rhythm battery consisting of bassist E’Lon JD and drummer Maison Guidry.

Tune in at 1pm for a live session with the Jonathan Scales Fourchestra on Jazz Sunday. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."

JPR Live Sessions are recorded with Audix microphones. Located in Wilsonville, Oregon, Audix designs, engineers, and manufactures high performing, innovative products that contribute to the advancement of the professional audio industry.