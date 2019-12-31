Related Program: 
Late Night Blues

JPR Live Session: Curtis Salgado & Alan Hager - Saturday, January 11th at 11pm

On Saturday night, January 11th, tune in to JPR's Late Night Blues for a special JPR Live Session with northwest blues legends Curtis Salgado and Alan Hager.

Award-winning soul, blues and R&B vocalist Curtis Salgado’s powerful vocals and forceful harmonica playing have been impressing audiences around the world for over 30 years. Guitarist Alan Hager has been wowing fellow musicians from his hometown of Portland, Oregon and beyond for decades. Together, the two blues fans and friends took time out of their busy touring schedule to record Rough Cut, a stripped-down album featuring a potent mix of newly written, timeless originals and carefully chosen blues covers. “We did it for the love of the music,” says Salgado. “This is where our hearts are. These are deep songs that we love to play.

Born in Portland, Oregon, Alan Hager has taken a long and fascinating journey to his current spot as lead guitarist in Salgado’s band. He first picked up a guitar at age ten and became a blues and jazz prodigy. He was playing local clubs as a teenager before heading to Boston’s Berklee School Of Music, where he studied under the tutelage of jazz guitar legend Pat Metheny. A year later he was studying classical music at the famed New England Conservatory of Music, where he graduated in 1979. During the 1980s he toured as part of a classical guitar duo and took up teaching, which he still does. But he never fell out of love with the blues, especially the old Delta sounds of Charlie Patton, Tommy Johnson and Skip James. He moved back to Portland in 1988 and soon met Salgado. They have been making music together since 2003.

Born in Everett, Washington, Curtis Salgado grew up in Eugene. By his early 20s, he was already making a name for himself on Eugene’s bar scene with his band The Nighthawks, and later as co-leader of The Robert Cray Band. Salgado quickly developed into a player and singer of remarkable depth, with vocal and musical influences including Otis Redding, O.V. Wright, Muddy Waters, Little Walter, Sonny Boy Williamson I and II, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Howlin’ Wolf and Magic Sam. NPR calls him “a blues icon” with a “huge voice.”

Tune in to Late Night Blues, Saturday night, January 11th on JPR's Rhythm & News Service for a special JPR Live Session with Curtis Salgado and Alan Hager. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."


 

JPR Live Sessions are recorded with Audix microphones. Located in Wilsonville, Oregon, Audix designs, engineers, and manufactures high performing, innovative products that contribute to the advancement of the professional audio industry.

Tags: 
JPR Live Sessions
JPR Music

Related Content

JPR Live Session: Shovels & Rope - Friday, January 3rd at Noon

Todd Cooper

On Friday, January 3rd at Noon, we kick off a new year of JPR Live Sessions with Shovels & Rope!

JPR Live Session: Terry Robb

By Sep 28, 2018

Terry Robb is one of the top acoustic blues guitarists of our time. His signature fingerpicking style has earned him international acclaim from worldwide audiences, music critics and his distinguished peers. Incorporating elements from the Mississippi Delta music tradition, ragtime, country, swing and free jazz, Robb has built a unique blues sound that has made him a legend in his prolific music career spanning more than four decades.

JPR Live Session: Shemekia Copeland

By Jan 22, 2016
Soleil Rowan

Whether she’s belting out a raucous blues-rocker, firing up a blistering soul-shouter, bringing the spirit to a gospel-fueled R&B rave-up or digging deep down into a subtle, country-tinged ballad, Shemekia Copeland sounds like no one else. With a voice that is alternately sultry, assertive and roaring, Shemekia’s wide-open vision of contemporary blues, roots and soul music showcases the evolution of a passionate artist with a modern musical and lyrical approach.

JPR Live Session: Keb' Mo'

By Mar 10, 2016
Eric Teel

As a singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, producer, actor, mentor and consistently excellent performer, Keb’ Mo’ is a true American icon. It all took off in 1994 with the self-titled release under his newly coined “Keb’ Mo’” moniker, and he proved once and for all that he was a musical force to be reckoned with.