JPR Live Session: Boy & Bear Today at Noon

Today at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with the band Boy & Bear on Open Air.

Boy & Bear have made waves in the Australian music scene since their formation in 2009. The band’s position in the music industry was firmly cemented in 2011 after their debut album Moonfire reached platinum sales, won them five ARIA awards and saw three songs make it to triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2011.

Their highly anticipated sophomore album Harlequin Dream debuted at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, went platinum and spent five consecutive weeks in the top 10. Since then, the band has received a further five ARIA nominations for Best Group, Best Rock Album, and Producer of the Year with Wayne Connolly; as well as a J Award nomination for Australian Album of the Year.

After the most tumultuous period of their lives both personally and professionally, Boy & Bear are back with Suck on Light - their first new music since 2015’s Gold-selling Limit of Love. The band was on hiatus for almost four years while lead singer David Hosking battled a mysterious intestinal pathogen. “Whenever I got a bit better, the first thing I’d notice is that my senses would come to life a bit,” says Hosking. “So I’d notice smells and my sense of touch would come back, and it would always be something simple like the wind or hearing birds.”

While Hosking’s health remains a work in progress, both he and the band can finally look to the future with optimism.

Tune in at Noon for a JPR Live Session with Boy & Bear on JPR's Rhythm & News Service.

