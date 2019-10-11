Related Program: 
Open Air

JPR Live Session: Ben Fuller Today at Noon

By ago

Today at Noon, JPR will broadcast a JPR Live Session with singer/songwriter Ben Fuller on Open Air.

Ben Fuller (not to be confused with the country/Americana singer of the same name) is a singer and songwriter from the Lake Tahoe area. Earlier this year, Fuller released an EP called Service To The Stars. That in itself was a major accomplishment considering that just two years before, a freak brain injury nearly ended everything. Lucky to survive that incident without any major lasting effects, Fuller has altered his music's outlook, focusing now days on uplifting stories and messages which are on full display on the new release.

He'll be joined in the studio by longtime friend and collaborator Ryan Kanowski for a few tunes.

Tune in at Noon for a JPR Live Session with Ben Fuller on Open Air. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."


 

JPR Live Sessions are recorded with Audix microphones. Located in Wilsonville, Oregon, Audix designs, engineers, and manufactures high performing, innovative products that contribute to the advancement of the professional audio industry.

Tags: 
JPR Music
JPR Live Sessions
audix
AppFeed

Related Content

JPR Live Session: Blair Crimmins And The Hookers Friday, October 18th at Noon

By Oct 1, 2019

On Friday, October 18th at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with Blair Crimmins and the Hookers on Open Air.

JPR Live Session: Rising Appalachia

By Oct 7, 2019

Sisters Chloe and Leah Smith have been making music since childhood, but the sound of Rising Appalachia is one born from their upbringing but educated by their travels and connections made around the world. 

JPR Live Session: Marc Cohn & Blind Boys of Alabama

By Oct 4, 2019

Over the course of a celebrated career, much of singer and songwriter Marc Cohn's work has included elements of soul and gospel. Sometimes it played itself out in obvious ways. Othertimes, the gospel feel was simmering just beneath the surface.  That he has ended up connected with perhaps the greatest gospel group in the world - Blind Boys of Alabama -  makes complete musical sense.

JPR Live Session: Blitzen Trapper

By Sep 20, 2019

Portland's indie folk-rockers Blitzen Trapper are nine albums into a career filled with accolades. Ahead of their first headline show in Southern Oregon, Eric Earley, Marty Marquis, and Brian Koch dropped by the JPR studios to talk about their early days, the seminal Sub Pop album called Furr, and how their newest album was transformed into a full blown rock opera. 