JPR Live Session: Ben Fuller Today at Noon

JPR will broadcast a JPR Live Session with singer/songwriter Ben Fuller on Open Air.

Ben Fuller (not to be confused with the country/Americana singer of the same name) is a singer and songwriter from the Lake Tahoe area. Earlier this year, Fuller released an EP called Service To The Stars. That in itself was a major accomplishment considering that just two years before, a freak brain injury nearly ended everything. Lucky to survive that incident without any major lasting effects, Fuller has altered his music's outlook, focusing now days on uplifting stories and messages which are on full display on the new release.

He'll be joined in the studio by longtime friend and collaborator Ryan Kanowski for a few tunes.

JPR Live Session with Ben Fuller on Open Air.

